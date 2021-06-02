Gunman opens fire on vehicle; man seriously wounded in drive-by shooting in Fort Worth

A drive-by shooting early Wednesday left one man seriously wounded in east Fort Worth, Fort Worth police said.

The gunman fired shots at two brothers who were sitting in a vehicle on the side of a home in the 4200 block of Carmel Avenue.

One of the brothers was hit and later taken to a local hospital.

Fort Worth police responded to a report of someone being shot just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Carmel Avenue.

The brothers did not know the suspects and the gunman was not in custody, Fort Worth police said.

Police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.