Fort Worth
Gunman opens fire on vehicle; man seriously wounded in drive-by shooting in Fort Worth
A drive-by shooting early Wednesday left one man seriously wounded in east Fort Worth, Fort Worth police said.
The gunman fired shots at two brothers who were sitting in a vehicle on the side of a home in the 4200 block of Carmel Avenue.
One of the brothers was hit and later taken to a local hospital.
Fort Worth police responded to a report of someone being shot just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Carmel Avenue.
The brothers did not know the suspects and the gunman was not in custody, Fort Worth police said.
Police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.
