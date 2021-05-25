Watch as gunman drives by Carrollton police station and fires at least 8 shots

Carrollton police have asked for help to identify a vehicle and suspects who opened fire on the police station early May 20.

Authorities released a surveillance video of a car driving by the Carrollton police station when someone inside the car fired at least eight shots.

Three Carrollton officers who were walking in the employee parking lot took cover, but they were not injured.

Eight shell casings were found after the drive-by shooting, which occurred about 4:40 a.m. on May 20 at the Carrollton police station, 2025 E. Jackson Road.

Shots can be heard just before a blue car speeds in front of the police station. Other home surveillance videos in the area showed the same car traveling southbound toward the building before the shots were fired.

No one was injured and there were no reports of damage to buildings or vehicles.

Anyone with information should call Carrollton police at 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

Agents with the FBI and ATF are assisting Carrollton police in the investigation.