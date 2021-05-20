Crime

Gunman targets Carrollton police building in drive-by shooting Thursday; no injuries

Nobody was injured early Thursday morning when someone drove toward a police building in Carrollton and opened fire in the direction of officers in the parking lot, according to police.

Three officers in the parking lot took cover and were not hit when the eight or nine shots were fired around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, police said. The vehicle was headed westbound on Jackson Road.

FBI and ATF agents are assisting police in the investigation, but Carrollton police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito said there aren’t any suspects yet and nobody is in custody.

DeVito said police are looking for video that could help them identify a suspect.

This isn’t the first time police have been the target of a drive-by shooting this year.

A gunman fired multiple shots at Richland Hills police officers March 26, with one round hitting a patrol car. No officers were hit.

The shooting occurred outside a temporary police building in use while the department’s headquarters were under renovation.

No arrests were made at the time in connection with that incident.

