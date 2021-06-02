14-year-old shot to death at Fort Worth apartment complex parking lot, authorities say

A 14-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday evening in a southeast Fort Worth apartment complex parking lot, according to Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as David Barrera of Fort Worth who was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to the medical examiner’s website on Wednesday. A ruling on his death is pending.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at 2151 Southeast Loop 820, the Patriot Pointe Apartments.

Officers found the teen with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

Detectives are investigating the killing as a robbery/homicide.

Authorities did not release any other information on the shooting.