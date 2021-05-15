Fort Worth

Man killed in shooting at west Fort Worth apartment complex early Saturday, police say

A man was killed in a shooting in a west Fort Worth apartment complex early Saturday, police said.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Officers were dispatched around 2:40 a.m. to the Ranch Escobedo Apartments in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail, according to a police call log. The caller stated a man was shot in front of one of the buildings.

The apartment complex is the same location where a man was shot three times and seriously injured on the night of April 5, according to police.

The responding officers determined a man had been shot in the complex by an unknown suspect or suspects, police said. He was taken to a hospital, police said, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect or suspects were still unknown as of Saturday morning, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Jack Howland
Jack Howland
Jack Howland is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. Before coming to the Star-Telegram in May 2019, he worked for two and a half years as a breaking news reporter at the Poughkeepsie Journal in New York. He’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service