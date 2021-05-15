Man killed in shooting at west Fort Worth apartment complex early Saturday, police say

A man was killed in a shooting in a west Fort Worth apartment complex early Saturday, police said.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Officers were dispatched around 2:40 a.m. to the Ranch Escobedo Apartments in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail, according to a police call log. The caller stated a man was shot in front of one of the buildings.

The apartment complex is the same location where a man was shot three times and seriously injured on the night of April 5, according to police.

The responding officers determined a man had been shot in the complex by an unknown suspect or suspects, police said. He was taken to a hospital, police said, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect or suspects were still unknown as of Saturday morning, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.