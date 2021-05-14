Child reported abducted during alleged crime found safe with family, Irving police say

A 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted Friday when someone allegedly stole her mother’s car was found safe with family members, Irving police said.

It turned out that the man who left in a car with the girl was the child’s father.

Irving police were in the process of obtaining an Amber Alert when the child’s grandmother returned the child.

The incident was reported to police just after 1:30 p.m. Friday by the child’s mother.

The woman told police she and her daughter were driving in Irving when the woman saw a friend and picked him up.

But at some point, the man jumped out of the car and the woman followed him, she said. The man then ran back to the car and drove off with the child.

The woman told Irving police that she had just known the man for a few weeks.

But within an hour of the report, Irving police learned that the man was the child’s father.

He later told Irving police he got out of the vehicle because he was scared of the woman’s driving, and he later drove off with the child because he believed the girl was in danger.

The child’s grandmother returned with the car and the child.

Irving police continued to investigate the case Friday afternoon.