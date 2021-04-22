Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl, Arlington police say

A 26-year-old man was arrested last week after he kidnapped a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint from a Stephenville school and sexually assaulted her in an Arlington motel room, according to Arlington police and court documents.

The man later dropped the victim off at a gas station, where a couple found her alone and rented her a room in a separate motel, according to affidavits in support of an arrest warrant. Police responded to that room because of a 911 hang-up call, and the girl told officers what happened.

Keevon Carter-Hickmon was taken into custody on April 14 at his home in Mansfield, police spokesperson Brenda Van Sickle said in an email on Thursday. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, in connection with the alleged incident that occurred the day before.

Police have been limited in the information they can release, since the victim is a minor, Van Sickle said. But she noted, “This does not appear to be a random incident.”

“We believe the suspect and victim knew each other,” Van Sickle said in the email.

Carter-Hickmon has been released on bail, according to Tarrant County jail records.

His arrest warrant affidavits, available through the online court system, describe how he allegedly manipulated and threatened the underage victim into getting in his car after school, before he raped her and then dropped her at a gas station.

After Arlington police received the 911 call from a Motel 6, documents show, an officer responded to the room and spoke with the teen. She told the officer a man abducted her from her school in Stephenville at gunpoint and then drove her to a Motel 6, where he sexually assaulted her.

The officer determined the victim had been reported as a runaway by the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, according to the arrest warrant.

Detective Nathan Bishop, who prepared the warrant, responded and spoke with the girl. She agreed to be taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center for an evaluation, where medical staff noted her condition was consistent with the statements she made.

She also went to the Arlington Alliance for Children for a forensic interview, Bishop wrote in the warrant.

The girl told the interviewer she knew Carter-Hickmon through a mutual friend, and on April 13, around 3 p.m. when she was in gym class, he got in touch with her, according to the warrant. He reportedly called her friend and asked to speak with her, and then told her over the phone he was coming to her school. He told her something would happen to her family if she didn’t come with him, the affidavits say.

“This made (the victim) scared,” Bishop wrote in the arrest warrant.

Carter-Hickmon pulled up to the school at 4 p.m., Bishop wrote, and the victim could see him holding a black handgun in his hand. She got into the car, though she didn’t want to, and he put the gun away and told her he was driving them to Arlington, according to the warrant.

They arrived at a Motel 6 on Melear Drive around 7 p.m. and he went in to get a room, the victim told the interviewer. She said that Carter-Hickmon raped her, according to the warrant, and made a video recording on his gold-colored iPhone.

After this, she told police, Carter-Hickmon dropped her off at a gas station and drove away. She called him from an employee’s phone and he told her he would come back to get her, though he never did, according to the warrant.

It was around 2 a.m. when the couple reportedly found her at a RaceTrac gas station and got her a room in a Motel 6 on Benge Drive.

Bishop later spoke with one of these people, a woman, who described seeing the girl, believing she needed help and getting her the room.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video from the victim’s school showing her getting into a beige car at the end of the day. A records search led detectives to Carter-Hickmon, who appeared to be the same person who checked into the first Motel 6.

Police determined he was living in Mansfield and on April 14 arrested him at his home, the warrant shows.