Man shot 3 times, seriously injured in west Fort Worth Monday night, police say

A man was shot three times in the chest in a shooting in west Fort Worth Monday night, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

There were no arrests in connection with the incident as of Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail around 8:05 p.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated a man had been shot.

The officers found a man with three gunshot wounds to the chest, police said.

A police report classifies the incident as an aggravated assault.

Gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting.

Jack Howland is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. Before coming to the Star-Telegram in May 2019, he worked for two and a half years as a breaking news reporter at the Poughkeepsie Journal in New York. He’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
