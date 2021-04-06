Fort Worth
Man shot 3 times, seriously injured in west Fort Worth Monday night, police say
A man was shot three times in the chest in a shooting in west Fort Worth Monday night, police said.
He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
There were no arrests in connection with the incident as of Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail around 8:05 p.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated a man had been shot.
The officers found a man with three gunshot wounds to the chest, police said.
A police report classifies the incident as an aggravated assault.
Gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting.
