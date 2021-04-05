Man shot and killed at east Fort Worth car wash, police say

A man died after someone fatally shot him at a car wash in east Fort Worth Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said.

A man died after someone shot him at a car wash in east Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said.

At 1:56 p.m., police were dispatched to JR Carwash at 5425 Ramey Ave. Two people were in an argument when one of them shot the other, police said. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died. The shooting suspect had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

Homicide detectives with the Fort Worth Police Department were investigating.