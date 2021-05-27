Fort Worth

18-wheeler catches fire on I-35W in Fort Worth, shuts down lanes; no injuries reported

A 18-wheeler fire on northbound Interstate 35W and the ramp for I-20 east in Fort Worth has traffic slowed as first responders block off all but the left lane, according to police.

Police reported no injuries in the incident.

The fire started when the semi ran over a mattress that fell off another vehicle and began dragging it, police said. The mattress caught fire and the flames spread to the truck.

Police expect lane closures to last for a while, spokesman Officer Bradley Perez said in an email, though he didn’t give any estimates as to how long.

Drivers are advised to seek another route.

