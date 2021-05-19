Man in critical condition after being rescued in Fort Worth house fire, authorities say

One man was critically injured Tuesday night after being rescued in a house fire in south Fort Worth, fire officials said.

The condition of the victim was unavailable Wednesday morning.

No other injuries were reported in the blaze that took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish.

The fire was reported about shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of 5th Ave.

When they arrived, heavy smoke was coming out of the one story house on 5th Avenue.

Firefighters were alerted that a resident could be trapped inside of the home, and they were able to locate the victim, fire officials said.

A cause of the fire was under investigation.