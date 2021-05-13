Getting back to normal: Tarrant County Jail Academy grads go on ‘victory run’

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Jail Academy is hosting a “victory run” for class graduates.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is taking another step to return to pre-COVID normalcy.

The Bravo Class graduates of the sherrif’s office’s jail academy will celebrate becoming corrections officers Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. with a “victory run” for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release.

The graduates will be running through downtown Fort Worth, from the Tom Vandergriff Civil Courts Building to the Tarrant County Corrections Center Jail.

These graduates will be assigned to duties as corrections officers in Tarrant County, spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Gabbert said in an email.

The group will be able to participate in the run because of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and an increase in available vaccinations, according to the release.

The graduates completed an 8-week, 250-hour course to become corrections officers for the county.