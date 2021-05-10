Tarrant County Jail reports zero cases of COVID-19, credits safety protocols

File photo AP

The Tarrant County Jail on Monday reported zero COVID-19 cases, according to a news release.

It is the only major county jail in Texas with no virus cases for counties with populations of at least one million.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office credits the zero cases to safety protocols and a partnership with John Peter Smith Hospital.

Protocols include mandatory daily temperature checks for inmates, employees and anyone entering, as well as mandatory masking for anyone entering the jail.