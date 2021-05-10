Two COVID deaths, 186 new infections in Tarrant County reported Monday

Tarrant County reported two deaths and 186 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing totals to 3,456 deaths and 258,423 infections since the pandemic began.

The deceased are two women, an Arlington woman in her 70s and a White Settlement woman in her 60s. Both had underlying conditions.

The county said as of Wednesday that 1,199,789 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, as of May 5. Tarrant County reports that 28% of residents have received at least one dose with 21% fully vaccinated.

The county updates vaccination numbers on Wednesdays only.

The highest numbers of confirmed cases have been in the two largest cities, Fort Worth and Arlington, with 107,503 and 43,563, respectively. Fort Worth has reported 1,413 deaths and Arlington 676.

The county has 145 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients. The county reports 962 beds available as of Monday.

Tarrant County has 611 available ventilators, with another 197 being used in some capacity.

The county lists the community spread level as moderate.