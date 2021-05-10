Fort Worth

Broadway is (almost) back at the Bass Performance Hall. Here’s how to get tickets.

Broadway is coming back to the Bass.

Performing Arts Fort Worth is bringing seven Broadway shows to Bass Performance Hall for the 2021-2022 season.

Many of the titles in the series were scheduled before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performing Arts Fort Worth is currently working with other local arts organizations to plan COVID-19 prevention protocols that will be in place throughout the season.

Season ticket holders for the 2020-2021 season will have until June 21 to renew and save their seats for the upcoming season. New season tickets will be available starting July 15.

Ticket packages for the series start at $231, with a four-installment payment plan available. Tickets for individual performances are not yet for sale.

Broadway at the Bass lineup

Come From Away, Oct. 19-24, 2021

Cats, Nov. 16-21, 2021

Dear Evan Hansen, Jan. 4-9, 2022

Hamilton, Jan. 18-Feb. 6, 2022

Oklahoma!, June 21-26, 2022

Jesus Christ Superstar, July 12-17, 2022

Mean Girls, July 26-31, 2022

