President of Fort Worth Museum of Science and History retiring after 15 years in role

Van Romans, the president of more than 15 years, is retiring from the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.
The president of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is retiring after more than 15 years leading the institution, according to a news release.

Van Romans will be replaced temporarily by Kippen de Alba Chu, the current chief of staff, while the museum looks for Romans’ replacement, according to the release.

Alba Chu will manage museum operations and reopening plans for the summer until a permanent replacement can be found.

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History suffered severe damages during the February winter storms. Museum officials hope to open by late June, according to the release.

