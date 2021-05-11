1 killed in crash with 2 vehicles, 18-wheeler on South Freeway, Fort Worth police say

A person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles and an 18-wheeler on the South Freeway in Fort Worth, TX early Tuesday, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles and an 18-wheeler on the South Freeway in Fort Worth early Tuesday, police said.

The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

The crash occurred around 2:50 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Freeway, police said. The department wasn’t immediately able to describe the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The caller reported the crash involved a dark car and it was blocking multiple lanes, according to a police call log. More than 30 units responded to the crash through the morning, the call log shows.

The occupants of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The traffic investigations unit is continuing to probe the crash, police said.