Woman dies in wrong-way Arlington collision caused by intoxicated driver, police say

An intoxicated motorist driving in the wrong direction collided early Thursday in Arlington with another car, killing a woman who was a passenger in the errant driver’s vehicle, police said.

Bronson Kibler, 21, was steering a 2016 Hyundai Elantra north in the 4900 block of Matlock Road about 3 a.m. when he crossed the median, Arlington police said.

The car struck a light pole and drove north in the south lanes. It struck head-on a southbound 2015 BMW 528i, police said.

A passenger in Kibler’s car, Jamayiah Sargent, 22, of Arlington, died at the scene, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Kibler and Sargent were the parents of an infant, who also was a passenger and not injured, police said.

The two people who were in the BMW were seriously injured and were taken to a hospital, police said.

Kibler suffered serious injuries and remained Thursday night at a hospital. Police arrested him on suspicion of one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.