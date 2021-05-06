Police release suspect names in Grapevine gunfire exchange in which three were shot

Police on Thursday released the names of two suspects arrested in connection with a shooting in which men in two cars exchanged gunfire in a store parking lot in Grapevine.

Bryan Melendez, 18, of Grapevine, was among the shooting victims. He was released from a hospital in the hours after he was shot on Tuesday, and police have booked him on suspicion of aggravated robbery and possession of 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana.

Melendez and two other men, who remained at a hospital on Thursday, were shot outside a 7-Eleven in the 3500 block of Grapevine Mills Boulevard, Grapevine police said.

About 45 minutes later, Terrell Reed, 21, of Grand Prairie, approached a DFW Airport police officer at a gas station and said that the passenger in his car had been shot. Police booked Reed on suspicion of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.