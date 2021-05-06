Fort Worth murder suspect admits dragging body out of car but not killing man, police say

Carlus Qualls admitted to a detective that he dragged the body of a 56-year-old Fort Worth man out of his car on the morning of April 30 and dumped it in the 3200 block of Bourine Street, according to an affidavit.

Fort Worth police found the body, later identified as Oscar Lavant Payton. Officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Payton died from a gunshot wound to his head.

During the homicide investigation, Qualls’ name came up as a possible suspect.

Qualls, 48, told police there was another man in the backseat of his car who shot Payton in the head and then pointed the gun at him, forcing Qualls to remove the body.

But, based on a video obtained by detectives, there was no other person in his car that morning, according to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Thursday.

Qualls was arrested Saturday after a brief pursuit in Fort Worth and faces a charge of murder in the case. He was in the Tarrant County Jail Thursday in lieu of $150,000 bond.

He also was in jail on $25,000 bond on charges of evading arrest and drug possession. During the pursuit, police believe Qualls threw what appeared to be methamphetamine out of his car.

The warrant written by Fort Worth Detective E. Pate gave this account in the homicide case:

A driver on the morning of April 30 saw the body of the victim and called 911.

Fort Worth police responded to the scene shortly before 10:30 a.m. on April 30 in the 3200 block of Bourine Street.

According to the warrant, that area in west Fort Worth is desolate, there are no homes nearby, and it’s known as a dumping site.

Through the investigation, detectives talked to witnesses and obtained a video that showed a man in a 2011 Toyota with a Texas license plate dragging a body out of the passenger door. Police identified the owner of the car as Carlus Qualls.

Qualls was arrested Saturday, and he admitted to dragging the body out of his car, but he said another man shot Payton, according to the warrant.

The warrant did not provide any details on a motive for the shooting.