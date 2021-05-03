Man found shot to death near Fort Worth road identified as Fort Worth resident

A man found shot to death Friday morning near a street has been identified as Oscar Lavant Payton of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday.

Payton, 56, died from a gunshot wound to his head and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Payton’s body was located in a grassy area near a roadway, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Fort Worth police responded to the scene shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Bourine St.

Homicide detectives did not release any other information on the shooting.