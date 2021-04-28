Teen shot three times during attempted carjacking in Fort Worth, police say

A 17-year-old was shot three times late Tuesday during an attempted carjacking in Fort Worth, police said.

The teen, who was taken to a local hospital, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to the hospital shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday at 12,500 South Freeway.

Police learned that the teen was shot during an attempted carjacking, but authorities did not release any other details.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.