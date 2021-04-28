Fort Worth police investigate after man went to Whataburger to report being shot

Fort Worth police were investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon where a man was reported to suffer a gunshot wound to the back.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Altamesa Boulevard, where the shooting was reported at 12:44 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicated that after the shooting, the victim went to a Whataburger at that location and reported being wounded.

The wounded man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, but his condition was not available.

Police have not released any other details on the shooting.

Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman, said in an email around 2:30 p.m. he was “still waiting for an update” on the incident.

Police at the scene and Whataburger employees declined comment Wednesday afternoon.

Officers in the restaurant parking lot were examining a black car and talking to two women in a stopped car that had an Uber sticker on it.

Customers sitting inside the restaurant were unaware of what was going on in the parking lot.

Staff writer Jack Howland contributed to this report.