Man fatally shot another in the leg during attempted robbery, Fort Worth police say

A man fatally shot another in the leg during an attempted robbery in east Fort Worth, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Harold Yazzle, 62, died after he was shot in the 6500 block of Normandy Road on Sunday at 1:40 a.m. Police found him lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his leg. He died after going to the hospital.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Williams, 54, on Sunday and he was booked into jail on a charge of capital murder.

Williams walked up to Yazzle and another person who were sitting inside Yazzle’s truck in the Spring Brooks Apartments parking lot, police said. He was wearing a mask and all black, according to the arrest warrant. He unbuckled Yazzle’s seatbelt and took his cell phone. Yazzle got out of the truck and started to struggle with Williams, the person who was sitting inside Yazzle’s car told police.

The person started to run away from the car when they heard a gunshot. Williams shot Yazzle in the leg, according to the warrant, and ran away.

The person told police they recognized Williams. Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw a Dodge Nitro follow Yazzle’s truck into the parking lot. The footage showed a person dressed in black get out of the Dodge Nitro and walk toward the apartment complex, which is outside the view of the surveillance camera. Another person waited inside the Dodge Nitro, the arrest warrant said.

Police went to Williams’ home and saw a Dodge Nitro parked in the driveway, the warrant said.