The mayor of Granbury was arrested early Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to the Hood County sheriff.

Mayor Lin Hulett was arrested after midnight and booked into Hood County Jail, Sheriff Roger Deeds said.

Hulett was charged with a DWI class B misdemeanor. He was released on a $1,000 bond Sunday morning and left the jail around noon, Deeds said.