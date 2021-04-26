Thefts of this car part rise in Dallas-Fort Worth due to precious metal, authorities say

Thefts of catalytic converters, the devices used in cars to reduce emissions, have been on the rise in Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Nationwide, the theft of these devices has been on the rise. The catalyst is typically made of metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium, and speeds up the process of removing toxins from a car’s emissions. These metals have increased in value, the sheriff’s office said, leading more people to steal and sell the catalytic converters’ precious metals.

The Tarrant Regional Auto Crimes Task Force, assisted by Fort Worth police, started investigating the thefts. They discovered unlicensed buyers were advertising the catalysts on social media. Legally, people need a license to purchase these metals and must collect and report proof of ownership and identification from sellers.

Over the course of a month, the task force followed leads of people buying and selling stolen converters. The force made over 30 arrests, the sheriff’s office said, and recovered 69 converters, cash and stolen vehicles. Charges ranged from fines to jail time.