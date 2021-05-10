Man shot in the head during Mother’s Day family argument in Fort Worth, police say

A man was shot in the head Sunday night at Fort Worth apartment complex during a family dispute that went on for most of Mother’s Day, Fort Worth police said.

The man was in stable condition and he was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

No one had been arrested in the case as of Monday.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Meadowbrook Gardens Drive.

Earlier in the day, patrol officers had been dispatched to the same complex to resolve a domestic argument among several family members.

After officers left, an argument started back up at the complex and escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Several vehicles and buildings in the complex were hit by gunfire, police said.

An investigation continued Monday into the shooting.