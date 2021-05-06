Fort Worth

Traffic alert! Interstate 35W is shutting down this weekend near downtown Fort Worth

Motorists planning to drive near downtown Fort Worth this weekend should prepare for delays.

The southbound Interstate 35W main lanes are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until early Monday at Pharr Street for pavement repair.

A detour will be available, according to NTE Mobility Partners, the company in charge of maintaining the highway.

While the road work is ongoing, drivers will be able to use the southbound TEXPress lanes — the toll lanes in the middle of the highway — at no charge, officials said.

The work is expected to be completed before Monday morning rush hour.

The closure could be postponed by weather, although the forecast currently shows mild weather this weekend — at least through Saturday.

Also, even though the closure is scheduled all weekend, work crews often finish their work early. Motorists who want to get up-to-date information about this closure can visit www.ntetexpress.com or follow @TEXPressAlerts on Twitter.

NTE Mobility Partners also operates a Facebook page with up-to-date information at facebook.com/TEXPressLanes.

