When will Texas get around to rebuilding Interstate 35W in south Fort Worth, Burleson?

Good news for commuters in south Fort Worth — sort of.

The good news is, the Texas Department of Transportation is moving forward with plans to rebuild a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 35W, from just north of I-20 in Fort Worth to just south of Texas 174 in Burleson.

It’s a massive reconstruction that involves rebuilding existing lanes — including major interchanges at I-35W and I-20, as well as I-35W and Texas 174 — and modernizing ramps and frontage roads.

Also, the freeway, which currently has three main lanes in each direction, would be widened to five or six lanes.

But, it looks like the construction won’t begin until 2027 at the earliest, according to information on file at the Texas Department of Transportation. And, the work could continue until 2036.

Residents who want to know more about the project may attend a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Information about how to attend the virtual meeting is available at www.txdot.gov.

A recorded, narrated video will be played to explain the project to attendees, and information such as design schematics and maps will be available, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Val Lopez said in an email.

“The existing I-35W interstate highway consists of three 12-foot general purpose lanes and two 12-foot frontage road lanes in each direction,” according to a transportation department fact sheet. “TxDOT evaluated the section of I-35W from I-20 to East Renfro Street and is proposing to reconstruct and widen the main lanes with five to six 12-foot main lanes in each direction. Proposed frontage roads would be reconstructed to include two to three 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shared-use paths in each direction.”