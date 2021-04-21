NTSB has issued a preliminary report on the Fort Worth I-35W pileup that killed 6

The company responsible for deicing the Interstate 35W TEXPress lanes applied a brine solution to the roadway nearly two days before a 133-car pileup that killed six people during a winter storm Feb. 11, according to a NTSB preliminary report released Wednesday.

The company, North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners, is responsible for the upkeep of toll and non-toll lanes at the site of the crash, on the southbound TEXPress lanes between Northside Drive and 28th Street.

In its report, the National Transportation Safety Board, an independent federal investigation agency, cautioned that the contents of the document were preliminary and could be supplemented or corrected during the ongoing investigation.

“In the days before the crash, the area had experienced 36 consecutive hours of below freezing temperatures. In anticipation of forecast freezing rain and sleet,” the report states, “NTE Mobility Partners Segments 3 (NTEMP S3) reported that they had pretreated the traffic lanes with an Ice Slicer NM brine solution. The solution was applied to the two southbound toll lanes in the vicinity of the crash on February 9 at 10:12 a.m.”

The crash occurred about 6 a.m. on Feb. 11.

The report also noted that, about four hours before the crash, the weather station at Fort Worth’s Meacham Airport three miles north of the crash site reported light freezing rain and mist.

At 3:40 a.m., a dynamic message sign operated by NTE Mobility Partners began to display a message “ICY CONDITIONS EXIST. PLEASE USE CAUTION” in response to a crash about five miles to the north, at I-35W and Western Center Boulevard, according to the report.

Officials from NTE Mobility Partners couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

