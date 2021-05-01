Funeral donations sought for ‘bright, beautiful’ Fort Worth girl killed in dog attack

Relatives of Elayah Brown, who was mauled to death on Friday by a dog in Fort Worth, are seeking donations for the 4-year-old’s funeral service.

“Elayah was a wonderful daughter, niece, granddaughter, and cousin who touched the lives of those around her,” the girl’s uncle, Reginald Arberry, wrote in a GoFundMe post. “She was a bright, beautiful and inspiring person.”

Elayah was attacked about 5 p.m. on Friday in a south Fort Worth back yard by what police described as a family dog. She died at Cook Children’s Medical Center. The dog was euthanized on Saturday at the city’s animal shelter.

The family isn’t prepared for the cost of a funeral service, according to the GoFundMe page. As of Saturday afternoon, $515 had been raised toward a goal of $8,500.

Elayah’s father declined a Fort Worth Star-Telegram interview request.