3 killed when car slams into tree near AT&T Stadium, police say; driver is critical

Three people were killed in Arlington, TX early Saturday when the car they were riding in crashed into a tree, police said. The driver is critical. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three men were killed early Saturday outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington when the car they were riding in went over a curb and slammed into a tree, police said.

The men, all of them passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities weren’t immediately released.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses reported the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed, police said, and investigators haven’t ruled out possible impairment of the driver.

It was the second fatal crash in Arlington overnight where a vehicle went into a tree, after a man was killed in a similar crash a little after 10 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of East Randol Mill Road around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash, police said. They determined the car was heading westbound on the road when it lost control, going off the road and striking a tree on the north side.

The crash caused significant damage to the top and passenger side of the car, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.