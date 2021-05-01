Suspected intoxicated driver arrested after Arlington crash that kills passenger

A man was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in Arlington, TX Friday night after he crashed into a tree, killing the passenger with him, police said.

A suspected intoxicated driver was arrested Friday night after he crashed his pickup truck into a tree in east Arlington, causing it to roll over and killing the passenger, police said.

The passenger, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

Cristian Vasquez, 22, was charged with intoxication manslaughter, police said. Investigators believe he was impaired when the crash occurred.

It was the first of two fatal single-vehicle crashes in Arlington overnight where a vehicle went into a tree. A little more than three hours later, three people were killed and one was critically injured in a similar crash outside of AT&T Stadium.

In the first crash, officers responded to the 3300 block of East Pioneer Parkway around 10:25 p.m., police said. They concluded a pickup truck was heading westbound in the road when it lost control for an unknown reason, leaving the road and crashing into a tree in the median. The truck flipped over.

It was unclear if Vasquez suffered any injuries in the crash.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.