SUV driver left scene of Fort Worth crash in which 3 people were injured, police say

Police on Friday released a photo of a vehicle whose driver they said drove from the scene of a crash in which three people were injured.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. Monday at Brentwood Stair Road and Woodhaven Boulevard.

The SUV has a sunroof and a luggage rack, Fort Worth police said. It was damaged on the back right bumper. Someone with information on the suspect SUV should call 817-392-4892, police said.