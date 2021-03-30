Fort Worth’s Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine ranks first in country

Fort Worth’s Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine has been named the best osteopathic school in the country, according to a release.

U.S. News and World Report’s annual list of the best medical schools for primary care placed the school as the top in the United States for the second year in a row.

Osteopathic schools, from which doctors of osteopathic medicine (known as DOs) graduate, supplement traditional medical school curriculum with touch-based diagnoses and treatment of health problems. It is commonly called a more holistic approach to medicine and DOs are not required to have a specialty.

TCOM is among several graduate programs that make up The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth (HSC).

TCOM was also ranked as the 57th best medical school in the country, up 15 spots from 2020.

The osteopathic medical school was ranked No. 52 in the nation and No. 2 in the state of Texas for graduates practicing in rural areas and No. 64 nationally with graduates from 2012-14 practicing direct patient care in health professional shortage areas.