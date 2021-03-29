Tarrant County College plans return to near pre-COVID operations this fall

Tarrant County College will return to near pre-COVID class planning in the fall semester, according to a news release.

The community college system plans to have in-person teaching and reopen all facilities, services and student programming in the fall semester, according to the release. The college will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Tarrant County Public Health, according to the release.

TCC, as with most educational institutions nationally, switched to hosting all classes online and closed all campuses in March 2020 to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, putting its about 47,000 students in online classes.

The shift comes as the college says it’s following national trends and watching vaccination numbers and the spread of the virus. Texas opened vaccination to all adults Monday, ending the system of vaccination in phases.

The county said March 24 that 561,285 people have received the vaccine, with about 9% of residents fully vaccinated and 18% having received at least one dose. The county updates COVID-19 vaccination statistics every Wednesday.

The college system, which has an total enrollment of about 47,000, is planning its return-to-work policy for employees, according to the release.

Registration for the fall 2021 semester will open May 10. TCC charges $64 per credit hour, about $768 for students taking four classes at three credit hours per class.