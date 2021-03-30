Fort Worth’s Texas A&M School of Law gains ground in national rankings

Texas A&M Law School, on Commerce Street in downtown Fort Worth, is rising in the national rankings. Star-Telegram

Texas A&M School of Law is moving up in the world.

The Bar Association accredited law school in Fort Worth on Tuesday was named by U.S. News and World Report as the 53rd best law school in the nation out of about 200 with that accreditation, according to a news release from the school. That places it directly behind Dallas’ Southern Methodist University at No. 52.

The law school also ranked in the top 10 programs in the nation with its intellectual property law program ranked at No. 7 and dispute resolution at No. 8.

The clinical training program moved up 22 places to No. 32 in the nation, according to the release.

This places Texas A&M Law School ahead of Baylor University ranked No. 58 and University of Houston ranked No. 60. The University of Texas placed No. 16 in the rankings.

This marks an upward movement of more than 100 places since Texas A&M Law School began in 2013 and 30 places in the last two years.

According to the release, 96.9 percent of 2020 graduates are employed, and 93.8 percent placed in full-time, long-term, bar-passage required or juris doctorate-advantage positions.