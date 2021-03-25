Tarrant County reports nine coronavirus deaths, 142 new cases Thursday

Tarrant County reported nine deaths and 142 new coronavirus cases Thursday. AP

Tarrant County reported nine deaths and 142 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing totals to 3,240 deaths and 249,821 infections since the pandemic began.

The deceased include a Bedford woman older than 90, three women from Fort Worth in their 80s, one Fort Worth woman in his 60s, a Grapevine man in his 80s, a Watauga woman in her 70s, a woman from Southlake in her 40s, and an Arlington man in his 30s. All had underlying health conditions.

The county said as of Wednesday that 561,285 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. All adult Texans will be able to receive the vaccine starting Monday. Tarrant County reports that 18% of residents have received at least one dose with 9% fully vaccinated.

The highest number of confirmed cases have been in the two largest cities, Fort Worth and Arlington, with 103,860 and 41,898, respectively. Fort Worth has reported 1,321 deaths and Arlington 630.

The county has 208 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients, a decrease of 13. The county reports 1,071 beds available as of Thursday.

Tarrant County has 590 available ventilators, with another 213 being used in some capacity.

The county still lists the community spread level as substantial.