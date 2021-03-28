Body of missing kayaker at Benbrook Lake found after 6-day search

The body of an 18-year-old who went missing while kayaking at Benbrook Lake was found Saturday, nearly a week after he first disappeared, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Jose Reyes was last seen kayaking with friends on March 21. The kayak washed ashore later that night without him.

Many of Reyes’ family members camped out at Holiday Park near the lake for days, hoping search teams would find him.

Reyes’ body was found on Saturday afternoon by members of the Fort Worth Fire Department dive team, TPWD said.

“This has been a tragic and stressful event for all involved and we are thankful to everyone who assisted with this search,” the department said in a press release. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this young man.”

High winds and stormy conditions March 22, as well as stumps in the lake, complicated the search. The lake is also littered with trees and debris, which made it impossible for divers to search the lake themselves, Texas Parks and Wildlife said in a press release Thursday. Crews had to use sonar to try and locate Reyes.

Reyes was a 2020 Everman High School graduate. His brother told the Star-Telegram that Reyes knew how to swim, but it was the first time he had gone kayaking.

Jose Reyes was last seen in the water at Benbrook Lake Sunday evening. His body had not been recovered as of Thursday. Courtesy: Family of Jose Reyes