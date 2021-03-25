Family of 18-year-old frustrated as search for his body continues in Benbrook Lake

A heartbroken Juan Reyes sat in an SUV Thursday morning at Benbrook Lake along with other solemn family members and friends, waiting on word when the body of 18-year-old Jose Reyes would be found.

Jose Reyes went missing Sunday evening in the lake while kayaking and is believed to have drowned.

One Texas Parks and Wildlife Department boat was out searching Thursday morning, along with a handful of volunteers.

But Jose’s brother Juan Reyes and other relatives say they think lake authorities have been dragging their feet in the search for the 2020 Everman High School graduate.

Family members said few authorities have been out at the lake to search for Jose Reyes, a game warden has refused to allow independent divers to search the lake, and there has been only one boat sent by officials to comb the waters.

“Just take a look. It’s empty,” Juan Reyes said Thursday morning as he pointed to area where his younger brother was last seen Sunday evening. “We need help.”

Volunteers on a boat search Benbrook Lake for Jose Reyes on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Jose Reyes went missing Sunday evening while kayaking on the lake. Family members are frustrated by what they see as a limited response by authorities to search for Reyes. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

Family members said they were told divers would not be out in the water until Friday, with weather causing some delays this week.

And a second TPWD boat was in for repairs, limiting the search to one official boat. Two boats were out on the lake Thursday morning, but relatives of Jose Reyes said one belonged to their friends who are helping to search the lake.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram contacted officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Thursday morning.

“We are checking on this and will get back with you as soon as possible,” said TPWD spokesman Kirk McDonnell in a Thursday morning email.

Search crews encountered high winds and stormy conditions Monday, as well as stumps in the lake that complicated the search. The search area is “quite large,” according to a Tuesday statement by the Texas Game Wardens, who are part of TPWD.

The game wardens and the Benbrook Fire Department have been searching the lake about 10 miles southwest of Fort Worth in shifts since the man’s disappearance, the statement read

On Thursday, relatives of Jose Reyes set up camp at Holiday Park at Benbrook Lake and waited.

Many of them have been at the lake every day since Sunday evening.

“I got here as fast as I could Sunday evening, and we walked the shoreline from about 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the morning,” Gerardo Reyes of Saginaw said Thursday. He’s Jose Reyes’ uncle. “I never saw anyone else looking for him.”

Gerardo Reyes, uncle of Jose Reyes, directs volunteers on where to search along the shore of Benbrook Lake on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Jose Reyes went missing Sunday evening while kayaking on the lake. Family members are frustrated by what they see as a limited response by authorities to search for Reyes. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

Gerardo Reyes said park rangers occasionally stopped and flashed their lights, but nothing more on Sunday evening.

Relatives of Jose Reyes said a few divers have stopped by and volunteered to search, but the game wardens have refused their requests. Other people with dogs also have been denied access to search the lake, the family said.

Jose Reyes was last seen in a kayak on the lake Sunday evening. The kayak washed ashore later that night without him.

His brother said Jose Reyes knew how to swim.

“We’re just trying to contact people to help,” Juan Reyes said. “This was the first time he had ever gone kayaking.”