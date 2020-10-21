35-year-old jet skier dies after being pulled out of water in Lake Arlington

An Arlington jet skier died Tuesday afternoon after he fell and was pulled out of Lake Arlington, Arlington police said Wednesday.

A friend pulled the 35-year-old man out of the water and called 911, but the victim died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Antwoin Bradford of Arlington, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Wednesday. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Lake Arlington.

Bradford who was wearing a life jacket fell off his jet ski, and he wasn’t able to pull himself back on it, Arlington police said.

His friend who was riding another jet ski got him out of the water and started cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.

Bradford was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the medical examiner’s website.