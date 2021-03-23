Mineral Wells man who died in Tarrant County jail is fourth in-custody death of 2021

A 62-year-old man died in the Tarrant County jail on Sunday, according to the county medical examiner’s office.

Deanthony Levaile Taylor, of Mineral Wells, was pronounced dead at the jail just before noon. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of his death.

Taylor is the fourth person to die in custody of the jail in 2021.

Cedric Teal died on Jan. 2 after contracting COVID-19. Six inmates have died after getting the disease while jailed since 2020.

On Feb. 2, a 77-year-old man who was taken to the hospital for underlying health conditions five months earlier died after getting COVID-19.

Timothy Rasor died on Feb. 22 after a medical emergency at the jail. His family has said that jail officials told them he suffered from a ground level fall, but a nurse told them his injuries appeared to be more severe.