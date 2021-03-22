Watch: Video shows car go airborne, crash into Fort Worth middle school building

Video released Monday by the Fort Worth Independent School District captured the moment a speeding car went airborne and crashed into a school building, hitting several cars along the way, on March 1.

The car hit the side of a resource center building on JP Elder Middle School’s campus. No one inside the building or in the parking lot was injured. The driver was taken to the hospital. An update on his condition was not available.

The driver was going south on Prospect Avenue where the street split into two lanes. The car possibly hit a curb before going airborne, then flipped and crashed into the parking lot at JP Elder Middle School, said Officer Bradley Perez, a Fort Worth police spokesman.

After crashing into the cars, the man’s vehicle smashed into the side of the family resource center building at 709 NW 21st St. Staff, but no students, were inside the building at the time.

When emergency responders arrived, the driver was outside of the car, Perez said. Police did not know if he crawled out or was ejected from the car. He had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A car crashed into other vehicles in a parking lot and then into a building at JP Elder Middle School on March 1, 2021, in Fort Worth. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com