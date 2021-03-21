Man killed while walking with wife; Keller police ask for helping finding suspect

Keller police asked for help from the public finding a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 58-year-old man Saturday evening.

Keller police asked for help from the public finding a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 58-year-old man Saturday evening.

Brian Zhou Feng was walking with his wife less than 100 yards from his house when a gray SUV veered off the road and hit him, according to Keller police and Fox 4 News.

The SUV hit Feng in the 1100 block of Johnson Road on the south side of the street, and the driver fled eastbound, turned southbound on Keller-Smithfield Road and was last seen by witnesses on Keller Parkway.

Feng died at a nearby hospital. Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to please review their security camera video from around 6 p.m. Saturday for a fast-moving gray SUV.

Det. Jensen can be contacted at 817-743-4532 or bjensen@cityofkeller.com with information about this incident.