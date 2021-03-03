Fort Worth

Billy Bob’s Texas no longer requiring masks but other COVID-19 safety protocols remain

Billy Bob’s Texas will no longer require masks but will continue to limit capacity and employ other safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Billy Bob’s Texas is no longer requiring masks but the venerable honky tonk will continue to limit capacity despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s Tuesday announcement.

Abbott lifted the state’s mandate and is allowing businesses to open to 100% capacity. Abbott’s order goes into effect March 10. But Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley immediately ordered masks optional and that businesses could open to 100% capacity moments after Abbott’s announcement.

Billy Bob’s posted a message on its website in the wake of Abbott’s announcement explaining their safety protocols going forward.

“We take the health and well-being of our community very seriously. Our guests, entertainers and staff are and will always be our number one priority,” the message says. “Therefore, masks are still highly recommended. We will continue to operate at a limited capacity and keep other safety protocols in place, such as additional hand sanitizing stations and temperature checks for guests, entertainers and staff.”

The music venue continues to hold shows, including Shane Smith and The Saints Friday night. Billy Bob’s is celebrating its 40th anniversary with Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers on April 1.

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
