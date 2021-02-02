Music

Billy Bob’s opening act in 1981? You can see them again for 40th anniversary in April

Billy Bob’s Texas is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the same act that opened the venerable honky tonk in 1981.

Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, who opened the club on April 1, 1981, will return for a 40th anniversary celebration show on the same date 40 years later. Tickets are available at the Billy Bob’s box office and online.

The Gatlin Brothers are only starting the party for Billy Bob’s. Major headliners are scheduled to follow, including Hank Williams Jr. on April 2-3, Midland April 8-10, and Dwight Yoakam April 16-17.

More shows will be announced soon.

Here’s how the schedule at Billy Bob’s looks so far in the coming months:

February

Feb. 4 – Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser

Feb. 5 – Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser

Feb. 6 - Lee Brice

Feb. 12 - Read Southall Band

Feb. 13 - La Mafia

Feb. 19 – Danielle Nicole with Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat @ The 81 Club

Feb. 19 – Jimmie Allen

Feb. 20 - The Cleverlys @ The 81 Club

Feb. 20 – Shenandoah & Collin Raye

Feb. 26 - Mike & The Moonpies

Feb. 27 – Tracy Lawrence

March

March 5 – Shane Smith & the Saints

March 6 – Charley Crockett

March 12 – Aaron Lewis

March 13 – Kip Moore

March 18 – The Steel Woods

March 19 – TBA

March 20 – TBA

March 26 – Samantha Fish

March 27 – Justin Moore

April

April 1 – The Gatlin Brothers

April 2 – Hank Williams Jr.

April 3 – Hank Williams Jr.

April 8 – Midland

April 9 – Midland

April 10 – Midland

April 16 – Dwight Yoakam

April 17 – Dwight Yoakam

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service