Billy Bob’s opening act in 1981? You can see them again for 40th anniversary in April

Billy Bob’s Texas is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the same act that opened the venerable honky tonk in 1981.

Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, who opened the club on April 1, 1981, will return for a 40th anniversary celebration show on the same date 40 years later. Tickets are available at the Billy Bob’s box office and online.

The Gatlin Brothers are only starting the party for Billy Bob’s. Major headliners are scheduled to follow, including Hank Williams Jr. on April 2-3, Midland April 8-10, and Dwight Yoakam April 16-17.

More shows will be announced soon.

Here’s how the schedule at Billy Bob’s looks so far in the coming months:

February



Feb. 4 – Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser



Feb. 5 – Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser



Feb. 6 - Lee Brice



Feb. 12 - Read Southall Band



Feb. 13 - La Mafia



Feb. 19 – Danielle Nicole with Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat @ The 81 Club



Feb. 19 – Jimmie Allen



Feb. 20 - The Cleverlys @ The 81 Club



Feb. 20 – Shenandoah & Collin Raye



Feb. 26 - Mike & The Moonpies



Feb. 27 – Tracy Lawrence



March



March 5 – Shane Smith & the Saints



March 6 – Charley Crockett



March 12 – Aaron Lewis



March 13 – Kip Moore



March 18 – The Steel Woods



March 19 – TBA



March 20 – TBA



March 26 – Samantha Fish



March 27 – Justin Moore



April



April 1 – The Gatlin Brothers



April 2 – Hank Williams Jr.



April 3 – Hank Williams Jr.



April 8 – Midland



April 9 – Midland



April 10 – Midland



April 16 – Dwight Yoakam



April 17 – Dwight Yoakam