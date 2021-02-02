Music
Billy Bob’s opening act in 1981? You can see them again for 40th anniversary in April
Billy Bob’s Texas is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the same act that opened the venerable honky tonk in 1981.
Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, who opened the club on April 1, 1981, will return for a 40th anniversary celebration show on the same date 40 years later. Tickets are available at the Billy Bob’s box office and online.
The Gatlin Brothers are only starting the party for Billy Bob’s. Major headliners are scheduled to follow, including Hank Williams Jr. on April 2-3, Midland April 8-10, and Dwight Yoakam April 16-17.
More shows will be announced soon.
Here’s how the schedule at Billy Bob’s looks so far in the coming months:
February
Feb. 4 – Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser
Feb. 5 – Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser
Feb. 6 - Lee Brice
Feb. 12 - Read Southall Band
Feb. 13 - La Mafia
Feb. 19 – Danielle Nicole with Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat @ The 81 Club
Feb. 19 – Jimmie Allen
Feb. 20 - The Cleverlys @ The 81 Club
Feb. 20 – Shenandoah & Collin Raye
Feb. 26 - Mike & The Moonpies
Feb. 27 – Tracy Lawrence
March
March 5 – Shane Smith & the Saints
March 6 – Charley Crockett
March 12 – Aaron Lewis
March 13 – Kip Moore
March 18 – The Steel Woods
March 19 – TBA
March 20 – TBA
March 26 – Samantha Fish
March 27 – Justin Moore
April
April 1 – The Gatlin Brothers
April 2 – Hank Williams Jr.
April 3 – Hank Williams Jr.
April 8 – Midland
April 9 – Midland
April 10 – Midland
April 16 – Dwight Yoakam
April 17 – Dwight Yoakam
