Performing Arts

After recent scary moment and year off, Miranda Lambert ‘coming home’ to Fort Worth

Miranda Lambert is going back on the road and it hits close to home.

Lambert is scheduled to play three nights at Billy Bob’s Texas on April 22-24, her first shows since the COVID-19 pandemic limited concerts across the globe last March.

The Lindale native posted the news on Instagram.

“First concert in over a year,” she said. “Texas , I can’t wait to come home.”

She told fans that the shows will adhere to COVID safety protocols with reduced capacity and social distancing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

“We’re doing this safely and right,” she said. Lamber’ts last album “Wildcard” was released in November 2019.

Lambert detailed a hit-and-run she and husband Brendan McLaughlin were involved in last week when a driver struck the Airstream trailer they were pulling in Atlanta, Georgia. Nobody was hurt, Lambert said, but the scary incident forced the couple to cut short their road trip.

“Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord,” she posted. “But nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro) We are so thankful that nothing worse happened.”

Fan club members can purchase presale tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday at mirandalambert.com.

Regular tickets are available 10 a.m. Friday. Ticket prices range between $50 and $200.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service