After recent scary moment and year off, Miranda Lambert ‘coming home’ to Fort Worth

Miranda Lambert is going back on the road and it hits close to home.

Lambert is scheduled to play three nights at Billy Bob’s Texas on April 22-24, her first shows since the COVID-19 pandemic limited concerts across the globe last March.

The Lindale native posted the news on Instagram.

“First concert in over a year,” she said. “Texas , I can’t wait to come home.”

She told fans that the shows will adhere to COVID safety protocols with reduced capacity and social distancing.

“We’re doing this safely and right,” she said. Lamber’ts last album “Wildcard” was released in November 2019.

Lambert detailed a hit-and-run she and husband Brendan McLaughlin were involved in last week when a driver struck the Airstream trailer they were pulling in Atlanta, Georgia. Nobody was hurt, Lambert said, but the scary incident forced the couple to cut short their road trip.

“Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord,” she posted. “But nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro) We are so thankful that nothing worse happened.”

Fan club members can purchase presale tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday at mirandalambert.com.

Regular tickets are available 10 a.m. Friday. Ticket prices range between $50 and $200.