JPS Health Network earns highest distinction for care of expectant mothers, babies

Fort Worth’s John Peter Smith Health Network was awarded the highest designation a hospital can attain for care of expectant mothers and babies, the hospital announced in a news release.

JPS is the second health care provider in Fort Worth to receive a Level IV designation in maternal care after Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center earned the same designation Tuesday. Level IV is the top designation from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The designation shows that the hospital is prepared to handle complex maternal care problems, including medical surgery and obstetrical conditions, according to the release.

The health network was also re-designated as a Level III care facility for neonatal care, according to the release.

The Level III neonatal designation allows JPS to care for expecting mothers beginning in their 23rd week of pregnancy, according to the release.

These designations come after the JPS network was named as the No. 1 hospital in the nation by nonprofit magazine Washington Monthly, placing it above the Mayo Clinic.