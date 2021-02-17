Did your pipes burst during Texas’ winter storm? Here’s what to expect from insurance

Homeowners and renters across Texas have left water in all of their faucets running since Sunday to prevent one thing from happening: pipes bursting. Star-Telegram archives

Homeowners and renters across Texas have left water in all of their faucets running since Sunday to prevent one thing from happening: pipes bursting.

So what can you expect if the worst case scenario happens and come Friday or Saturday or even Sunday you notice a trickle of water running down your wall or water flooding your home because your pipes broke?

Chris Pilcic, a public affairs specialist for State Farm, said to first keep calm. Then, turn your water supply off and let all the remaining water in your pipes drain out

Next step, look over your damage, both to your property and your personal belongings. And then call your insurance agent.

“The average frozen pipe claim we paid in Texas last year was $10,300,” Pilcic said on Wednesday.

What comes out of your pocket will depend on your coverage and deductible.

Camille Garcia with Insurance Council of Texas said your insurance policy should cover broken pipes and the damage caused by it, but every homeowner would have to call their agent to see exactly how their coverage works.

Garcia also said if a homeowner suspects their pipes might burst, it’s better to call their agent now than later.

“Find out exactly what is covered under your specific policy,” she said. “Ask the question, what is the coverage? Is my personal property covered? Is the food in my fridge covered because my electricity went out? That way you can make a decision today on how to act.”

For renters with insurance, Garcia said their policy will cover what you own inside of the home, again, depending on your coverage levels.

“The renters policy does not cover the structure or the property at all,” Garcia said. “If the pipe breaks, it’s your landlord who is responsible for the property itself.”