Man shot while trying to stop someone from stealing his car in southwest Fort Worth

A man was shot early Monday while trying to stop someone from stealing his car, Fort Worth police.

Officers continued their search Monday for the suspect.

The shooting occurred at about 12:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of Green Ridge St.

A suspect broke into a car and started to drive away, police said.

The car owner started chasing the suspect before the suspect stopped the car, got out of the vehicle and opened fire.

The car owner suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive.